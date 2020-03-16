7210 Country Club Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced! ***Available Now*** Spacious 2BR 1BA home with 1035 sq ft of bright living space. Feel welcomed by the great curb appeal with a nice front lawn native palm tree and level backyard lawn, a covered front entry, interior stylish vinyl plank flooring, and a kitchen that includes new self-closing cabinets and granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher that is open to the living and dining room combination. A one-car garage has a newer door with additional parking on the driveway. Hurry this home won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Country Club Estates



High school: Fivay High School



Middle school: Hudson Middle School



Elementary school: Hudson Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.