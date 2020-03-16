All apartments in Bayonet Point
7210 Country Club Drive

Location

7210 Country Club Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Country Club Estates

Amenities

Reduced! ***Available Now*** Spacious 2BR 1BA home with 1035 sq ft of bright living space. Feel welcomed by the great curb appeal with a nice front lawn native palm tree and level backyard lawn, a covered front entry, interior stylish vinyl plank flooring, and a kitchen that includes new self-closing cabinets and granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher that is open to the living and dining room combination. A one-car garage has a newer door with additional parking on the driveway. Hurry this home won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Country Club Estates

High school: Fivay High School

Middle school: Hudson Middle School

Elementary school: Hudson Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Country Club Drive have any available units?
7210 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7210 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 7210 Country Club Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7210 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7210 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7210 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 7210 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 7210 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7210 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7210 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7210 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7210 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7210 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
