pet friendly

Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Hudson available for rent! This spacious home features 1,206 square feet of living space! The back of the home was converted to add an additional BONUS ROOM for you to enjoy! The home is located near the Beacon Woods Golf Club, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, and short drive to the beach! Call today to schedule a showing!