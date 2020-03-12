12506 River Mill Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool bocce court basketball court

Large 2 Bed/2 Full Bath Home in Beacon Woods- Pet Friendly! Garbage INCLUDED!! - Garbage is INCLUDED in the rent!!

1326 sqft!!



This home is located in a cul-de-sac and has no rear neighbors.

Walk inside to the open living, dining and bonus family room. All Carpets have been professionally cleaned! The kitchen overlooks the enclosed lania. The kitchen offers ample storage space, with open and closed cabinets and a pantry! Both Bedrooms include walk-in closets. The back yard is the perfect spot for entertaining guests! Enjoy your large enclosed lania, a screened in L shaped pool and a partially fenced yard.

Washer and Dryer in the one car garage for tenants use. Widen driveway for extra parking.

This home is in a convenient location, close to stores and restaurants.

Beacon Woods offers a heated community pool, clubhouse, park, shaded picnic tables and tennis, bocce and basketball courts.

Pet Friendly- 2 pet limit (Breed Restrictions Apply) $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $500 non-refundable pet fee covering per pet and a dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



