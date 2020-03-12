All apartments in Bayonet Point
12506 River Mill Dr.

12506 River Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12506 River Mill Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large 2 Bed/2 Full Bath Home in Beacon Woods- Pet Friendly! Garbage INCLUDED!! - Garbage is INCLUDED in the rent!!
1326 sqft!!

This home is located in a cul-de-sac and has no rear neighbors.
Walk inside to the open living, dining and bonus family room. All Carpets have been professionally cleaned! The kitchen overlooks the enclosed lania. The kitchen offers ample storage space, with open and closed cabinets and a pantry! Both Bedrooms include walk-in closets. The back yard is the perfect spot for entertaining guests! Enjoy your large enclosed lania, a screened in L shaped pool and a partially fenced yard.
Washer and Dryer in the one car garage for tenants use. Widen driveway for extra parking.
This home is in a convenient location, close to stores and restaurants.
Beacon Woods offers a heated community pool, clubhouse, park, shaded picnic tables and tennis, bocce and basketball courts.
Pet Friendly- 2 pet limit (Breed Restrictions Apply) $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $500 non-refundable pet fee covering per pet and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5541842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12506 River Mill Dr. have any available units?
12506 River Mill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 12506 River Mill Dr. have?
Some of 12506 River Mill Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12506 River Mill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12506 River Mill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 River Mill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12506 River Mill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 12506 River Mill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12506 River Mill Dr. offers parking.
Does 12506 River Mill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12506 River Mill Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 River Mill Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12506 River Mill Dr. has a pool.
Does 12506 River Mill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12506 River Mill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 River Mill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12506 River Mill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12506 River Mill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12506 River Mill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
