Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. Plenty of square footage in this 3 bed 2 bath home in Port Richey. Kitchen is being renovated & appliances have been improved too. All tile flooring throughout. Bonus room could be used as family or game room. Backyard is fenced & driveway can accommodate 3-4 cars. One pet will be considered, but must be a non-aggressive breed.