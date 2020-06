Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Port Richey 3/2/1 - Palm Terrace Gardens 3/2/1 Corner lot. The home features living dining room combo, eat in kitchen, interior laundry area, and fenced back yard. The property has an open patio in the front and screened patio in rear. Master bedroom has private bath and access to the rear screen room. Home is ready for immediate occupancy. One small dog allowed with non-refundable $200 pet fee, NO cats.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5004404)