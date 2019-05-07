10436 Raffia Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73d7a2c039 ----

After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1280 which includes full first months rent. This newly renovated block home on is on a well maintained street near shopping. There is a large master bedroom with a 12ft closet. 2nd bedroom with 6 ft closet. Laundry area off garage. The neighborhood has well cared for homes centering around many ponds and canals. The entry to the subdivision goes around a huge pond with lighted fountain, where the owners walk in the evenings under the palm trees. Target, Home Depot and the Gulfview mall all 1.5 miles away. It\'s a nature lovers dream. There are beautiful ponds with egrets, storks and ducks.



Blinds

Carpet

Florida Room

Large Backyard

Plenty Of Storage

Tile Throughout