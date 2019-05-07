All apartments in Bayonet Point
10436 Raffia Dr

10436 Raffia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10436 Raffia Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73d7a2c039 ----
After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1280 which includes full first months rent. This newly renovated block home on is on a well maintained street near shopping. There is a large master bedroom with a 12ft closet. 2nd bedroom with 6 ft closet. Laundry area off garage. The neighborhood has well cared for homes centering around many ponds and canals. The entry to the subdivision goes around a huge pond with lighted fountain, where the owners walk in the evenings under the palm trees. Target, Home Depot and the Gulfview mall all 1.5 miles away. It\'s a nature lovers dream. There are beautiful ponds with egrets, storks and ducks.

Blinds
Carpet
Florida Room
Large Backyard
Plenty Of Storage
Tile Throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10436 Raffia Dr have any available units?
10436 Raffia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 10436 Raffia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10436 Raffia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10436 Raffia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10436 Raffia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10436 Raffia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10436 Raffia Dr offers parking.
Does 10436 Raffia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10436 Raffia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10436 Raffia Dr have a pool?
No, 10436 Raffia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10436 Raffia Dr have accessible units?
No, 10436 Raffia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10436 Raffia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10436 Raffia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10436 Raffia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10436 Raffia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

