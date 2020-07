Amenities

Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Jasmine Lakes, this two bedroom, two bath home is what you have been looking for. This home features a living room and dining area, family room that leads to enclosed lanai. Nice size kitchen with fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Tile throughout except for the bedrooms. Large laundry area in garage with washer and dryer hook-ups.

Nice size bedrooms and closet space.

Do not miss this great home! Close to shopping and dining.