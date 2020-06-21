All apartments in Bartow
625 N OAK AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:03 AM

625 N OAK AVENUE

625 North Oak Avenue · (407) 810-9220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 North Oak Avenue, Bartow, FL 33830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WOW TOTALLY RENOVATED Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 900+/- sq. ft. Apartment Homes. We have 12 New Units coming online as we speak! Pick your Move In Date NO UPSTAIRS NEIGHBORS - NO DOWNSTAIRS NEIGHBORS!!! New Roofs, New Windows, New Granite Countertops, New Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets with Corner Lazy Susan, New Stainless Steel Smooth Top Range, SS Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Separate Laundry Room with Washer Dry Hook Ups and Plenty of Storage,, New Water Heater, Totally New Bathroom, New Tub, New 3 Draw Vanity, New Tile, New Faucets, New High Rise Low Flow Toilet, New Front and Rear Doors, Partially Fenced yard... Lots of Storage with Off Street Parking.. Close to Downtown, Walking distance to Publix and Lowes. Wont Last CALL TODAY!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 N OAK AVENUE have any available units?
625 N OAK AVENUE has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 N OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 625 N OAK AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 N OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
625 N OAK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 N OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 625 N OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow.
Does 625 N OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 625 N OAK AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 625 N OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 N OAK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 N OAK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 625 N OAK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 625 N OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 625 N OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 625 N OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 N OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 N OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 N OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
