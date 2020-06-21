625 N OAK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WOW TOTALLY RENOVATED Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 900+/- sq. ft. Apartment Homes. We have 12 New Units coming online as we speak! Pick your Move In Date NO UPSTAIRS NEIGHBORS - NO DOWNSTAIRS NEIGHBORS!!! New Roofs, New Windows, New Granite Countertops, New Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets with Corner Lazy Susan, New Stainless Steel Smooth Top Range, SS Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Separate Laundry Room with Washer Dry Hook Ups and Plenty of Storage,, New Water Heater, Totally New Bathroom, New Tub, New 3 Draw Vanity, New Tile, New Faucets, New High Rise Low Flow Toilet, New Front and Rear Doors, Partially Fenced yard... Lots of Storage with Off Street Parking.. Close to Downtown, Walking distance to Publix and Lowes. Wont Last CALL TODAY!!!!