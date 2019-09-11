All apartments in Bardmoor
9949 87th St

9949 87th St · No Longer Available
Location

9949 87th St, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19e9652089 ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the lovely town of Seminole. Outside of this end unit, you will find a screened in patio, perfect for those breezy Florida evenings. The community does have a pool for when you need to cool off! Inside, you will find spacious rooms, lots of storage, newly remolded bathrooms, and lovely paint. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and there is a formal dining room next to the kitchen. Shopping, dining, and beaches are just a short drive away. This unit will not last, so call today for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 87th St have any available units?
9949 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
Is 9949 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
9949 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 87th St pet-friendly?
No, 9949 87th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 9949 87th St offer parking?
No, 9949 87th St does not offer parking.
Does 9949 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 87th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 87th St have a pool?
Yes, 9949 87th St has a pool.
Does 9949 87th St have accessible units?
No, 9949 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 87th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9949 87th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9949 87th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9949 87th St does not have units with air conditioning.

