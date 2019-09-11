9949 87th St

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the lovely town of Seminole. Outside of this end unit, you will find a screened in patio, perfect for those breezy Florida evenings. The community does have a pool for when you need to cool off! Inside, you will find spacious rooms, lots of storage, newly remolded bathrooms, and lovely paint. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and there is a formal dining room next to the kitchen. Shopping, dining, and beaches are just a short drive away.