8354 79th Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9606dff000 ----

Seminole 3 bedroom with bonus room. On a cul de sac- no thru traffic! Close to Starkey and Park Blvd. Tile floors throughout. White cabinets in updated kitchen. One bathroom has a tub, one has a shower. Bonus room adds to actual square footage and leads to the screen porch. One car garage. One month rent, a security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in.



