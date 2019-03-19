All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8354 79th Ave

8354 79th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

8354 79th Ave N, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9606dff000 ----
Seminole 3 bedroom with bonus room. On a cul de sac- no thru traffic! Close to Starkey and Park Blvd. Tile floors throughout. White cabinets in updated kitchen. One bathroom has a tub, one has a shower. Bonus room adds to actual square footage and leads to the screen porch. One car garage. One month rent, a security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in.

1 Car Garage
2 Baths
Bonus Room
Remodeled
Screen Porch
Three Bedroom
Updated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8354 79th Ave have any available units?
8354 79th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
Is 8354 79th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8354 79th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 79th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8354 79th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8354 79th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8354 79th Ave offers parking.
Does 8354 79th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8354 79th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 79th Ave have a pool?
No, 8354 79th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8354 79th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8354 79th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8354 79th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8354 79th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8354 79th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8354 79th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

