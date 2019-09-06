All apartments in Balm
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE

14814 Emerald Landing Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14814 Emerald Landing Place, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
NEWER CONSTRUCTION BUILT IN 2018! You'll love living in AYERSWORTH in this large FIVE bedroom home with Master Bedroom Suite downstairs and LOFT and FOUR bedrooms upstairs, two and a half bathrooms and two car garage. NUMEROUS CUSTOM UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! The kitchen is a foodie's dream, with a center island, full-size pantry, Upgrade Appliances and Samsung stainless French door refrigerator with Family Hub gives you a whole new way to experience your kitchen. The Family Hub lets you create shopping lists, check in on your food, watch TV and so much more from a sleek 21.5" Wi-Fi-enabled touchscreen. Open Floor plan allows for entertaining kitchen, dining, and living room. Relax on Back patio under starry nights. AYERSWORTH has a resort style pool, fitness center, basketball court, tot lot, conference room and more. Easy access to I-75 and the Bay area beaches and conveniently located by new shopping areas, restaurants and outlet shopping. Available annual lease October 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have any available units?
14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have?
Some of 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balm.
Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE offers parking.
Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE has a pool.
Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
