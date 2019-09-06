14814 EMERALD LANDING PLACE

Amenities
NEWER CONSTRUCTION BUILT IN 2018! You'll love living in AYERSWORTH in this large FIVE bedroom home with Master Bedroom Suite downstairs and LOFT and FOUR bedrooms upstairs, two and a half bathrooms and two car garage. NUMEROUS CUSTOM UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! The kitchen is a foodie's dream, with a center island, full-size pantry, Upgrade Appliances and Samsung stainless French door refrigerator with Family Hub gives you a whole new way to experience your kitchen. The Family Hub lets you create shopping lists, check in on your food, watch TV and so much more from a sleek 21.5" Wi-Fi-enabled touchscreen. Open Floor plan allows for entertaining kitchen, dining, and living room. Relax on Back patio under starry nights. AYERSWORTH has a resort style pool, fitness center, basketball court, tot lot, conference room and more. Easy access to I-75 and the Bay area beaches and conveniently located by new shopping areas, restaurants and outlet shopping. Available annual lease October 2019.