14505 Callen Glen Way

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance volleyball court

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has more than 1,900 square feet of living space. Other great features include an open concept layout with spacious kitchen connected to the large living room, and all of the guest bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The kitchen has a massive island with breakfast bar for casual dining, a walk-in pantry and an eat-in area. This home has a great master suite as well, with a big bedroom, dual sinks in the bathroom, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and even a walk-in linen closet ' or make it his and hers walk-ins if you prefer. Ayersworth Glen is a great community with swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, green belt for running/bicycling and a clubhouse.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.