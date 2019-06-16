All apartments in Balm
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

10837 Carloway Hills Dr

10837 Carloway Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10837 Carloway Hills Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Single Family Home, 1529ft, 3bed, 2bth - Property Id: 103095

House is in Ayersworth Glen, 3 beds and 2 baths, 1529 sqft, 2 car garage, three miles from Big Band (I75 Exit 246) and the new hospital.

Hardwood flooring for all rooms, and stainless Appliance. This home features an open floor plan, with split bedrooms, roomy kitchen that opens into great room, separate tub and shower in the master suite, covered lanai and a huge and vinyl privacy fenced backyard. Community features pool, playground, fitness center and rec center.

Conveniently located to I-75, allows for easy access to Tampa, Mac Dill Air Force Base, St. Petersburg, or the Sarasota/Manatee County areas. Around the corner is Apollo Beach which offers boating and the Florida lifestyle. Shopping and dining are right at your fingertips with many new stores, Sams Clubs,and restaurants.

Text 813-500-8831, Hank, Small cat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103095
Property Id 103095

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4923020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have any available units?
10837 Carloway Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have?
Some of 10837 Carloway Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Carloway Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Carloway Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Carloway Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10837 Carloway Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10837 Carloway Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
