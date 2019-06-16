10837 Carloway Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Single Family Home, 1529ft, 3bed, 2bth - Property Id: 103095



House is in Ayersworth Glen, 3 beds and 2 baths, 1529 sqft, 2 car garage, three miles from Big Band (I75 Exit 246) and the new hospital.



Hardwood flooring for all rooms, and stainless Appliance. This home features an open floor plan, with split bedrooms, roomy kitchen that opens into great room, separate tub and shower in the master suite, covered lanai and a huge and vinyl privacy fenced backyard. Community features pool, playground, fitness center and rec center.



Conveniently located to I-75, allows for easy access to Tampa, Mac Dill Air Force Base, St. Petersburg, or the Sarasota/Manatee County areas. Around the corner is Apollo Beach which offers boating and the Florida lifestyle. Shopping and dining are right at your fingertips with many new stores, Sams Clubs,and restaurants.



Text 813-500-8831, Hank, Small cat.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103095

No Dogs Allowed



