Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool

10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings. 4th BR with French doors is near front entrance and can be used as an office, den, or study. Formal living room and huge kitchen make for great family gatherings. The eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar, extensive counter space, and large pantry. The master bedroom is located on the right in the rear of the house, with two additional bedrooms on the left with a full bath. The Master Suite has walk in shower, linen closet, duel sinks and a large walk in closet. The patio is 130 sq feet, covered and overlooking the rear fenced in yard. The community has many amenities including a large pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, picnic area, playground and fitness center. Close to grocery stores, restaurants and many local shops. Available July 1.



(RLNE5806000)