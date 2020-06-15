All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

10830 Kirkwall Port Dr

10830 Kirkwall Port Dr · (813) 259-0034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL 33598

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings. 4th BR with French doors is near front entrance and can be used as an office, den, or study. Formal living room and huge kitchen make for great family gatherings. The eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar, extensive counter space, and large pantry. The master bedroom is located on the right in the rear of the house, with two additional bedrooms on the left with a full bath. The Master Suite has walk in shower, linen closet, duel sinks and a large walk in closet. The patio is 130 sq feet, covered and overlooking the rear fenced in yard. The community has many amenities including a large pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, picnic area, playground and fitness center. Close to grocery stores, restaurants and many local shops. Available July 1.

(RLNE5806000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have any available units?
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have?
Some of 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr offer parking?
No, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr has a pool.
Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have accessible units?
No, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10830 Kirkwall Port Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FLBloomingdale, FL
Progress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLEllenton, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity