10704 Massimo Drive

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage single family home has approximately 2,026 square foot and features and an open floor plan with living room / dining room combo. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher. Home is equipped with window treatments. Flooring is tile and carpet. Split bedroom. **Waiting on keys for Master. 2 other bedrooms share hall bath with tub shower combo. Covered patio off living room. It is conveniently located right off of HWY 301 and Big Bend Road.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



