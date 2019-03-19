All apartments in Balm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10704 Massimo Drive

10704 Massimo Drive
Location

10704 Massimo Drive, Balm, FL 33579

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage single family home has approximately 2,026 square foot and features and an open floor plan with living room / dining room combo. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher. Home is equipped with window treatments. Flooring is tile and carpet. Split bedroom. **Waiting on keys for Master. 2 other bedrooms share hall bath with tub shower combo. Covered patio off living room. It is conveniently located right off of HWY 301 and Big Bend Road.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 Massimo Drive have any available units?
10704 Massimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10704 Massimo Drive have?
Some of 10704 Massimo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 Massimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10704 Massimo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 Massimo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10704 Massimo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balm.
Does 10704 Massimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10704 Massimo Drive does offer parking.
Does 10704 Massimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10704 Massimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 Massimo Drive have a pool?
No, 10704 Massimo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10704 Massimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 10704 Massimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 Massimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10704 Massimo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10704 Massimo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10704 Massimo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
