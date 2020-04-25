10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Nearly NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new tenant. Everything in this 2019 built home is nearly NEW! Washer & Dryer included! Fully fenced yard! and PETS WELCOME! Spacious kitchen with an eat-in area plus breakfast bar and pantry. Lawn maintenance options available. Located in Ayersworth, this community features community pool, playground, dog park and more! Plus it is centrally located to schools, shopping, restaurants, St Josephs Hospital, with easy access to surrounding areas via I-75, US-41, US-301. $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s) with approved application. Schedule a showing or video tour today!