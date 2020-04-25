All apartments in Balm
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE

10220 Carloway Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10220 Carloway Hills Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nearly NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new tenant. Everything in this 2019 built home is nearly NEW! Washer & Dryer included! Fully fenced yard! and PETS WELCOME! Spacious kitchen with an eat-in area plus breakfast bar and pantry. Lawn maintenance options available. Located in Ayersworth, this community features community pool, playground, dog park and more! Plus it is centrally located to schools, shopping, restaurants, St Josephs Hospital, with easy access to surrounding areas via I-75, US-41, US-301. $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s) with approved application. Schedule a showing or video tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 CARLOWAY HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

