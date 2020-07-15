Apartment List
/
FL
/
bal harbour
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL

Finding an apartment in Bal Harbour that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
Results within 1 mile of Bal Harbour

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9554 Byron Ave
9554 Byron Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!!!!! LARGE HOUSE, more than 2,000sq.ft.CLEAN. THE FAMILY ROOM CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A 3rd BEDROOM. Large and bright living area. Bedrooms are ample. Washer/dryer inside. LARGE GARAGE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9195 Collins Ave #912
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1150 101 STREET
1150 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
ABSOLUTELY EXCEPTIONAL. MORE THAN 700 SQ FT OF PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE SPORTING A FULL SUMMER KITCHEN PUTS THIS UNIT INTO A CLASS OF IT'S OWN.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2640 Northeast 135th Street
2640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Bal Harbour
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
19 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
10 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,512
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
29 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,621
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,166
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
30 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
27 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
7 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
20 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,494
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,588
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bal Harbour, FL

Finding an apartment in Bal Harbour that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

