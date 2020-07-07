Apartment List
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

326 Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL with parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
130 BAL CROSS DR
130 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
PRESTIGIOUS BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY-GREAT 4 BEDROOM + FAMILY ROOM + OFFICE. MODERN KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnificent unit in prestigious Bal Harbour. For rent, professionally decorated in a contemporary style & features a large wrap-around balcony - offering panoramic views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
30 Park Dr
30 Park Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful & large 1bdr/1bth in prestigious Bal Harbour Community.Hardwood floors throughout, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom, New AC. Lots of storage space. Lots of light. Large front porch overlooking luscious garden.Low maintenance.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10240 Collins Ave
10240 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious bright unit in a quiet condo across the street from the ocean. Facing East Convenient location, just minutes of Bal Harbor shops and Houlover Beach. Ceramic floors, Washer and dryer in the unit, storage room. One covered parking.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1
10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1056 sqft
OCEANFRONT VIEW. Breath taking views of the Ocean and Pool from this 2 bedroom 2 baths unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Porcelain floors in all unit, balcony, washer and dryer inside the unit. Open and direct views to Ocean, upgrade baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
34 BAL BAY DR
34 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE GATED COMMUNITY-UPDATED 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, PORCELAIN FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR. ENJOY LIVING IN THIS 12 UNIT-2 STORY GARDEN WALK-UP IN EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10178 Collins Ave
10178 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spectacular and spacious 1B | 1B totally redone in the exclusive City of Bal Harbour. Unit has been renovated with a classic beach design, ceramic-wood floor, california closet, quartz kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10230 Collins Ave
10230 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful fully renovated Apartment in Bal Harbour with impact glass windows, new Kitchen, new bathroom. The Apartment features large bedroom, one bathroom and a small den. Walking distance to the beach and the shoppes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10175 Collins Ave
10175 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
MUST RENT OR SELL NOW! OWNER MOTIVATED! BRING OFFERS! Unique chance to rent or own a Beautiful Spacious Unit in one of the Finest Buildings in Exclusive Beautiful Bal Harbour.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9801 Collins Ave
9801 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms. TURN key.
1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9350 E Bay Harbor Dr
9350 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious One bedroom one bath in the beautiful and exclusive Bay Harbor Island. Unit is in great conditions with new a/c units, new appliances and wood floors. Small and quiet building. One parking space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SURFSIDE Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9850 E BAY HARBOR DR
9850 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Great opportunity located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1050 93rd St
1050 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious & bright corner unit in the heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Open kitchen w/ updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. Tile floors throughout. Unit comes w/ 2 parking spaces.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9250 W Bay Harbor Dr
9250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Exclusive Bay Harbor Island, Furnished and fully renovated 1,421 Sq. Ft. Waterfront 2/2 with private balcony and all rooms overlooking the Bay, golf course and views to downtown Miami. Very tranquil surroundings, plenty of natural light throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10082 W Bay Harbor Drive
10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Art Deco 2-story building in water front property at exclusive Bay Harbor Islands. Unit features central A/C, spacious closet space, and lots of light thanks to big windows.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8910 COLLINS AVE - 10
8910 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Stunning 1 bedroom/1 bath in clean and safe neighborhood of sunny Surfside, FL facing the ocean on the west side of Collins Avenue across the street from beach access with view of ocean. Unit was just refinished. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9195 Collins Ave #912
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bal Harbour, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bal Harbour apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

