2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2237 Bordeau Court - 3
2237 Bordeau Ct, Auburndale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath triplex apartment, located just minutes from the Polk Parkway. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with dishwasher, smooth top range and refrigerator. Inside washer / dryer hook ups with additional storage room.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
689 Tulip Circle East
689 Tulip Cir E, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Norman Lane
30 Norman Lane, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
705 sqft
Ready for move-in June 8th! 2 Bedroom 1 bath house with fresh paint, tile floors and laundry hookups. 30 Norman Ln. Auburndale $900.00/mo https://kowalskihomesllc.managebuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Auburndale
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1215 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
1654 Crystal Park Circle
1654 Crystal Park Cir, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with 936sf of living space, all tile flooring throughout, back unit and fenced in yard for privacy. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Email rentals.drev@gmail.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
1802 Crystal Grove Dr.
1802 Crystal Grove Drive, Crystal Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1037 sqft
1802 Crystal Grove Dr. Available 08/10/20 2 bed/2 bath - 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland Large living room, dining are and a utility room with washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
640 MARTIN LUTHER KING BOULEVARD NE
640 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$665
572 sqft
This affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is the rear structure on a shared lot located on MLK JR Blvd NE near Lake Maud Dr, directly across the street from Jewett Middle & High School. The inside has been freshly painted and has new tile throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
933 Char Mil Avenue South
933 S Char Mil Ave, Lake Alfred, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
881 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex For Rent at 935 Char Mil Avenue South Lake Alfred, FL 33850 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex For Rent at 935 Char Mil Avenue South Lake Alfred, FL 33850; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call
Results within 10 miles of Auburndale
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1137 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
55 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1144 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
968 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1243 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1021 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
22 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1116 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
18 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Last updated August 16 at 11:22 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Parker Street
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
294 Granite Dr.
294 Granite Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
925 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/29) Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home.
