Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

514 Autumn Stream Dr

514 Autumn Stream Dr · (407) 495-4744
Location

514 Autumn Stream Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool. Be the first to live in the just completed brand new home. Most pets welcome - under 30 lbs - one pet only for this home., Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have any available units?
514 Autumn Stream Dr has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have?
Some of 514 Autumn Stream Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Autumn Stream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
514 Autumn Stream Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Autumn Stream Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Autumn Stream Dr is pet friendly.
Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr offer parking?
Yes, 514 Autumn Stream Dr does offer parking.
Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Autumn Stream Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have a pool?
Yes, 514 Autumn Stream Dr has a pool.
Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have accessible units?
No, 514 Autumn Stream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Autumn Stream Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Autumn Stream Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 Autumn Stream Dr has units with air conditioning.
