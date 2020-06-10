514 Autumn Stream Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool. Be the first to live in the just completed brand new home. Most pets welcome - under 30 lbs - one pet only for this home., Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com