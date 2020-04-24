All apartments in Auburndale
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:27 PM

500 Berkley Road - 1

500 Berkley Rd · (863) 440-3283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Berkley Rd, Auburndale, FL 33823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
conference room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
conference room
Commercial flex space available, 880SF with kitchenette, bathroom, and two private offices. Property is fenced and has a shed also available for extra storage. The large entry foyer or reception space leads into the main room that can be utilized as a gathering/conference room. It can also be split in distinct work areas or cubicles. High ceilings, great lighting, and versatile layout. The marque in front can be used for signage and does have electric available. Centrally located and convenient to all, just off 92E.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 have any available units?
500 Berkley Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 500 Berkley Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Berkley Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Berkley Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Berkley Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburndale.
Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 500 Berkley Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Berkley Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 500 Berkley Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 500 Berkley Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Berkley Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Berkley Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Berkley Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
