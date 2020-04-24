500 Berkley Road - 1

Amenities

air conditioning conference room extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities conference room

Commercial flex space available, 880SF with kitchenette, bathroom, and two private offices. Property is fenced and has a shed also available for extra storage. The large entry foyer or reception space leads into the main room that can be utilized as a gathering/conference room. It can also be split in distinct work areas or cubicles. High ceilings, great lighting, and versatile layout. The marque in front can be used for signage and does have electric available. Centrally located and convenient to all, just off 92E.

Commercial flex space available, 880SF with kitchenette, bathroom, and two private offices. Property is fenced and has a shed also available for extra storage. The large entry foyer or reception space leads into the main room that can be utilized as a gathering/conference room. It can also be split in distinct work areas or cubicles. High ceilings, great lighting, and versatile layout. The marque in front can be used for signage and does have electric available. Centrally located and convenient to all, just off 92E.