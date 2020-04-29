359 AHERN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Atlantic Beach seaside private community. This secluded condo is your retreat to personal luxury, from the exceptional quality with high-end fixtures and finishes to the private patios and courtyard you will love to call this your home away from home and it's so close to everything you can stroll to your favorite restaurant in the Beaches Town Center or down to the wide sandy beaches! Corporate rental available for temporary stays (3-6 months), minimum of 3 month lease. Not available unfurnished. Tenant to reimburse for electric and water. Tenant to provide own cable/internet if desired.