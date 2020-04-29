All apartments in Atlantic Beach
359 AHERN ST
359 AHERN ST

359 Ahern Street · No Longer Available
Location

359 Ahern Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Atlantic Beach seaside private community. This secluded condo is your retreat to personal luxury, from the exceptional quality with high-end fixtures and finishes to the private patios and courtyard you will love to call this your home away from home and it's so close to everything you can stroll to your favorite restaurant in the Beaches Town Center or down to the wide sandy beaches! Corporate rental available for temporary stays (3-6 months), minimum of 3 month lease. Not available unfurnished. Tenant to reimburse for electric and water. Tenant to provide own cable/internet if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 AHERN ST have any available units?
359 AHERN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 359 AHERN ST have?
Some of 359 AHERN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 AHERN ST currently offering any rent specials?
359 AHERN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 AHERN ST pet-friendly?
No, 359 AHERN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 359 AHERN ST offer parking?
Yes, 359 AHERN ST offers parking.
Does 359 AHERN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 AHERN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 AHERN ST have a pool?
No, 359 AHERN ST does not have a pool.
Does 359 AHERN ST have accessible units?
No, 359 AHERN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 359 AHERN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 AHERN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 359 AHERN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 AHERN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
