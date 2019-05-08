All apartments in Astatula
13315 Kansas Avenue

13315 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13315 Kansas Avenue, Astatula, FL 34705

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Charming, well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home on just under an acre. Delightful front porch. Open floor plan, split bedroom design. Oak cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Wood-look tile floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in bathrooms and laundry room. Enchanting shaded rear garden patio nestled under mature oaks. Over-sized two car garage. Large driveway with plenty of room for your cars, RV, a boat, and even your golf cart. RV plug in. Large shed with roll-up door, side entry door and window. Irrigation system. Jetted tub in master bath, separate walk-in shower. The third bedroom does not have a closet. New A/C installed May 2018, septic tank pumped and inspected in 2018, wood-look tile floor installed in 2019, shower-pan and tile in master bathroom shower replaced in 2019. Inside and outside of house has been freshly painted. Conveniently situated with nearby access to Turnpike and SR 429. Home Warranty included.

Listing Courtesy Of BHHS FLORIDA REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 Kansas Avenue have any available units?
13315 Kansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Astatula, FL.
What amenities does 13315 Kansas Avenue have?
Some of 13315 Kansas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 Kansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13315 Kansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 Kansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13315 Kansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13315 Kansas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13315 Kansas Avenue offers parking.
Does 13315 Kansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13315 Kansas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 Kansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 13315 Kansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13315 Kansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13315 Kansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 Kansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13315 Kansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13315 Kansas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13315 Kansas Avenue has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

