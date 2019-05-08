13315 Kansas Avenue

Amenities

Charming, well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home on just under an acre. Delightful front porch. Open floor plan, split bedroom design. Oak cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Wood-look tile floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in bathrooms and laundry room. Enchanting shaded rear garden patio nestled under mature oaks. Over-sized two car garage. Large driveway with plenty of room for your cars, RV, a boat, and even your golf cart. RV plug in. Large shed with roll-up door, side entry door and window. Irrigation system. Jetted tub in master bath, separate walk-in shower. The third bedroom does not have a closet. New A/C installed May 2018, septic tank pumped and inspected in 2018, wood-look tile floor installed in 2019, shower-pan and tile in master bathroom shower replaced in 2019. Inside and outside of house has been freshly painted. Conveniently situated with nearby access to Turnpike and SR 429. Home Warranty included.



