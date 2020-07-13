/
pet friendly apartments
53 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Asbury Lake, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2786 CROSS CREEK DR.
2786 Cross Creek Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1646 sqft
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON Fenced four bedroom in Lake Asbury - Priced for a quick lease!!! Brick home in Silver Creek subdivision in the growing Lake Asbury area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2788 Sapid Court
2788 Sapid Court, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1470 sqft
2788 Sapid Court Available 07/15/20 $1395 - 4/2/2 - Clay County - Great Neighborhood - Coming Soon - 2788 Sapid Court is coming soon! Four bedroom, two bathroom home located in Green Cove Springs. Great Schools nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5864591)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4659 Pine Lake Drive
4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1843 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
300 Vermont AVE N
300 Vermont Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
300 Vermont Street N.
300 N Vermont Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2233 Eagle Talon Circle
2233 Eagle Talon Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1767 sqft
BRAND NEW Home in Prime Location! - WOW! Make this house your HOME and be the first to live in this Dreamfinder's Home located in the new section of Eagle Harbour! The Sweetwater floorpan offers three bedrooms PLUS a bonus/ flex room in the front
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1836 MANITOBA CT N
1836 Manitoba Court North, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
MIDDLEBURG HOME FOR RENT.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1718 Chatham Village Drive
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3131 WAVERING LN
3131 Wavering Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath.... Stone tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, Fire place with mantle, walk in closets, eat in kitchen, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large pantry, foyer, updated light fixtures.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1111 North Street
1111 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,430
2376 sqft
This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1250 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR
2304 Bonnie Lake Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1711 sqft
Immaculate , must see this like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1994 Flora Court
1994 Flora Court, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1307 sqft
Quaint 3/2 in Orange Park - Three bedroom two bathroom home located in Orange Park South has split floor plan, separate dining room, fireplace, screened patio, and 2-car garage. (RLNE5925491)
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
