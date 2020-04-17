All apartments in Asbury Lake
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

937 Lake Asbury Dr

937 Lake Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

937 Lake Asbury Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - Property Id: 246761

Come check out this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home on Lake Asbury. Home features large living room, formal dining room, family room, open kitchen with new appliances, great room, office, second story master suite, Enclosed pool house, large lot, CHA, 3500 sf, 2 car garage, large rear deck with boathouse, Washer/Dryer included, Rent $2400, Security $2400, 1 yr lease, No pets. New interior paint and new carpets in downstairs section. Rent includes monthly basic pool service agreement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246761
Property Id 246761

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have any available units?
937 Lake Asbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have?
Some of 937 Lake Asbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Lake Asbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
937 Lake Asbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Lake Asbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 937 Lake Asbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 937 Lake Asbury Dr offers parking.
Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Lake Asbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have a pool?
Yes, 937 Lake Asbury Dr has a pool.
Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 937 Lake Asbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Lake Asbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Lake Asbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Lake Asbury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

