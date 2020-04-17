937 Lake Asbury Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - Property Id: 246761



Come check out this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home on Lake Asbury. Home features large living room, formal dining room, family room, open kitchen with new appliances, great room, office, second story master suite, Enclosed pool house, large lot, CHA, 3500 sf, 2 car garage, large rear deck with boathouse, Washer/Dryer included, Rent $2400, Security $2400, 1 yr lease, No pets. New interior paint and new carpets in downstairs section. Rent includes monthly basic pool service agreement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246761

Property Id 246761



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650527)