3336 Tiki Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

3 Beds 2 Baths 1,288 Sq Ft of Quiet Living on Large Lot - This home is truly an oasis from a long day. Convenient to shopping, great schools and interstates while feeling like you're out in your own space in the country. Fully remodeled 3/2 home has new bathrooms, flooring and a full kitchen with granite countertops, and all new appliances. There's even a wood chopping block built in for the vegetables you could grow in your garden on this huge fully fenced lot. The newly remodeled kitchen also includes a breakfast bar and nook separate from the large dining area. Entertain on the screened porch or additional 30 x 16 deck. Enjoy the large walk-in closet in the master suite. Separate storage shed and workshop for the perfect "man cave." Come claim your peace in your new place while it lasts! So, call (904) 606-1122 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5838855)