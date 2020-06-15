All apartments in Asbury Lake
Asbury Lake, FL
3336 Tiki Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3336 Tiki Lane

3336 Tiki Lane · (904) 204-0371
Location

3336 Tiki Lane, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3336 Tiki Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Beds 2 Baths 1,288 Sq Ft of Quiet Living on Large Lot - This home is truly an oasis from a long day. Convenient to shopping, great schools and interstates while feeling like you're out in your own space in the country. Fully remodeled 3/2 home has new bathrooms, flooring and a full kitchen with granite countertops, and all new appliances. There's even a wood chopping block built in for the vegetables you could grow in your garden on this huge fully fenced lot. The newly remodeled kitchen also includes a breakfast bar and nook separate from the large dining area. Entertain on the screened porch or additional 30 x 16 deck. Enjoy the large walk-in closet in the master suite. Separate storage shed and workshop for the perfect "man cave." Come claim your peace in your new place while it lasts! So, call (904) 606-1122 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5838855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Tiki Lane have any available units?
3336 Tiki Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3336 Tiki Lane have?
Some of 3336 Tiki Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Tiki Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Tiki Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Tiki Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Tiki Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Tiki Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Tiki Lane does offer parking.
Does 3336 Tiki Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Tiki Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Tiki Lane have a pool?
No, 3336 Tiki Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Tiki Lane have accessible units?
No, 3336 Tiki Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Tiki Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Tiki Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Tiki Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 Tiki Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
