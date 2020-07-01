Amenities

2786 CROSS CREEK DR. Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON Fenced four bedroom in Lake Asbury - Priced for a quick lease!!! Brick home in Silver Creek subdivision in the growing Lake Asbury area. This four bedroom home features a large eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, a living room and formal dining room. There are washer dryer hookups, sprinkler system, dual vanities in the master bath and double closets in the master bedroom. FENCED yard. New carpet. Access to community pool and park. Call today for an appointment to see this home.



Available COMING SOON

Application Fee $50 per adult

Pets considered pending owner approval $300 non-refundable pet fee + $50 monthly pet rent



(RLNE5406557)