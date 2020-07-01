All apartments in Asbury Lake
2786 CROSS CREEK DR.

2786 Cross Creek Drive · (904) 204-1831
Location

2786 Cross Creek Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. · Avail. Jul 13

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON Fenced four bedroom in Lake Asbury - Priced for a quick lease!!! Brick home in Silver Creek subdivision in the growing Lake Asbury area. This four bedroom home features a large eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, a living room and formal dining room. There are washer dryer hookups, sprinkler system, dual vanities in the master bath and double closets in the master bedroom. FENCED yard. New carpet. Access to community pool and park. Call today for an appointment to see this home.

Available COMING SOON
Application Fee $50 per adult
Pets considered pending owner approval $300 non-refundable pet fee + $50 monthly pet rent

(RLNE5406557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have any available units?
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have?
Some of 2786 CROSS CREEK DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. currently offering any rent specials?
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. is pet friendly.
Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. offer parking?
No, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. does not offer parking.
Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have a pool?
Yes, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. has a pool.
Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have accessible units?
No, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2786 CROSS CREEK DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
