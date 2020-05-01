2716 SALINA CT

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom home in Green Cover Springs. The bright kitchen, with LOTS of cabinet space and eat in area, looks out to the open living room with high ceilings and fireplace. The master bedroom has trey ceilings and a bay window that looks out to the backyard. The master bathroom features a double vanity and tub/shower combo. The great backyard has a picket fence and a great view of the pond. Another beautiful home brought to you by Jacksonville Property Management experts - Green River Property Management.