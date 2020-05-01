All apartments in Asbury Lake
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2716 SALINA CT

2716 Salina Court · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Salina Court, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom home in Green Cover Springs. The bright kitchen, with LOTS of cabinet space and eat in area, looks out to the open living room with high ceilings and fireplace. The master bedroom has trey ceilings and a bay window that looks out to the backyard. The master bathroom features a double vanity and tub/shower combo. The great backyard has a picket fence and a great view of the pond. Another beautiful home brought to you by Jacksonville Property Management experts - Green River Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 SALINA CT have any available units?
2716 SALINA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
Is 2716 SALINA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2716 SALINA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 SALINA CT pet-friendly?
No, 2716 SALINA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 2716 SALINA CT offer parking?
No, 2716 SALINA CT does not offer parking.
Does 2716 SALINA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 SALINA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 SALINA CT have a pool?
No, 2716 SALINA CT does not have a pool.
Does 2716 SALINA CT have accessible units?
No, 2716 SALINA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 SALINA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 SALINA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 SALINA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 SALINA CT does not have units with air conditioning.

