Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Alachua, FL

Furnished apartments in Alachua can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16816 NW 138th Avenue
16816 Northwest 138th Avenue, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2503 sqft
Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503sf 6 acres Home in Alachua - Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503 sf 6 acres Home in Alachua, Lawn service included. Furnished or un-Furnished. Priced accordingly.
Results within 10 miles of Alachua
Last updated July 20 at 02:52 PM
20 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Last updated May 15 at 03:20 PM
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Street
518 NW 1st Street
518 NW 1st St, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1269 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION just steps away from Downtown Gainesville's favorite restaurants, bars, parks, and hangouts. Hip luxury in this 3Bed/3Bath unit, located in the popular Historic Pleasant Street Neighborhood, easily bikeable to UF and Shands.

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1493 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED / ALL INCLUSIVE / SHORT-TERM RENTAL / VACATION RENTAL - [Video Tour: https://www.youtube.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2811 SW Archer Road X-212
2811 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1110 sqft
Recently Upgraded, Fully Furnished 2/1 Condo in Brandywine! - This Adorable Owner-Occupied remodeled Fully FURNISHED Condo is the perfect first home/ or investment for anyone who is looking to be close to UF, Shands, Archer and the New Butler Plaza.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2515 SW 35th Place Unit 213
2515 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Huge Modern Industrial Loft Available NOW! - A must see, this partially furnished 3 bedroom 3.5 bath residence that offers an industrial feel with a modern twist.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3903 SW 89th Drive
3903 Southwest 89th Drive, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3537 sqft
Furnished Home in Stratford Ridge - Haile Plantation - A sparkling pool greets you as you enter the fully enclosed courtyard in this stunning, Mediterranean home in Haile Plantation.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E
1212 Southwest 14th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
1212 SW 14th Ave Unit E Available 08/10/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Oakbrook Walk - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom mostly furnished Condo close to UF with pool view and steps away from Volley Ball and Basketball court. Features new energy efficient a/c system.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Lux 13
1015 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
THIS UNIT IS STRICTLY NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. RATE FOR MONTHS OF JAN THRU MARCH IS PER MONTH. RATE FOR APRIL THRU NOV is DEC IS FEE OF APPLIES.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
2209 Southwest 39 Way - 1
2209 Southwest 39th Way, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Available Now! Close to U. F. , Shands medical center and the V.A.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
6519 W. Newberry Rd #106 - 1
6519 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1119 sqft
Ready to Move in! Short term rental available.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
5025 SW 91st Ct, H-303
5025 Southwest 91st Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1462 sqft
Copy and paste think link in browser to view virtual tour !! https://vimeo.

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue - U127
10000 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Alachua County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and upgraded, fully furnished super clean 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at The Links in Haile Plantation. This home has ample natural light, volume ceilings, ceiling fans, window blinds.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Bartram Woods
3953 NW 7th Place
3953 Northwest 7th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
3953 NW 7th Place Available 07/15/20 Partially Furnished Rental in Bartram Woods! - Come see this very spacious condo in Bartram Woods. High ceilings! Screened in patio, small fully fenced in back yard, open living and dining room.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 78 TE
6840 Southwest 78th Street, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Excellent location! Close-IN & updated, Bright 2/1 plus Laundry room. Front porch, organic gardens, impact windows, energy EFF., mini split system, WiFi cable ready, situated in the heart of Mango Terrace. 1,150 adj. sq ft as per owner-agent.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Alachua, FL

Furnished apartments in Alachua can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Alachua as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

