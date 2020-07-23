Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alachua, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Alachua provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11908 NW 122ND Terrace
11908 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Alachua, FL
One of a kind, 4 bed 3 bath pool home on over 7.5 acres with one of the best hilltop views in the county.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9503 NW 59th Terrace
9503 Northwest 59th Terrace, Alachua, FL
9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16816 NW 138th Avenue
16816 Northwest 138th Avenue, Alachua, FL
Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503sf 6 acres Home in Alachua - Four Bedroom, Two Bath 2503 sf 6 acres Home in Alachua, Lawn service included. Furnished or un-Furnished. Priced accordingly.
Results within 1 mile of Alachua



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7026 NW 52 Ter
7026 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1431 sqft
This is a 3/3 immaculate condo with 2/2 upstairs and master bedroom and bath down stairs.This condo has been completely re-done with new carpet and paint thoughout. The screen porch looks out to the woods so you can see deer,birds and bees.
Results within 5 miles of Alachua




Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM

68 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.




Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.




Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.




Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Heights
1604 NW 52nd Terrace
1604 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Light and bright ranch home in NW Gainesville's Kingswood subdivision. Pets welcome. Available July 19th. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a brick exterior with fresh interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms.



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
13473 NW 10TH Lane
13473 Northwest 10th Place, Alachua County, FL
Beautiful Home On One Of The Largest Lots In Arbor Greens! 4b/3ba+Study. Excellent quality of construction by Robinshore, the Cabernet model rendition.



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1903 NW 36TH Terrace
1903 Northwest 36th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
You can't beat this! Beautiful, totally REMODELED rental home in NW Gainesville neighborhood of Madison Park! Zoned for Littlewood, Westwood, and Buchholz high school, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, brand NEW luxury vinyl plank



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 NW 90TH Terrace
1330 NW 90th Ter, Alachua County, FL
Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point.



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Heights
4227 NW 20TH Street
4227 Northwest 20th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
This cozy 3BR/2BA home is located in Quail Creek - just off 39th Avenue. With over 1,400 square feet, the home features a spacious living room, kitchen with dining area, and a converted garage with bonus room.



Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1860 NW 34th Street
1860 Northwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2223 sqft
If you are looking for high quality to your living environment, this home delivers! Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Dining area and family room have a great quality wood floors.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10064 NW 17th Road
10064 NW 17th Rd, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2056 sqft
Stunning 3/2.5 Home with Office & 2-Car Garage in Ellis Park - Ready for Move In! - This beautifully-maintained, 3-bed, 2.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 NW 94th St
1611 Northwest 94th Street, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoreland
3855 NW 14th Pl
3855 Northwest 14th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1217 sqft
3855 NW 14th Pl Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 Bath fenced - This concrete block home is a MUST SEE!. Home sits on a private, wooded, corner lot and has a large, generous screened lanai with roll down shades for privacy.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 104th Court A
2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1722 sqft
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2148 NW 28th Avenue
2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1395 sqft
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NW 100TH TERR
1406 Northwest 100th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
862 NW 50th Terrace
862 Northwest 50th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
862 NW 50th Terrace (Hillcrest) - 3BR/2.5BA 2 story home built in 2004 with 1912 sq. ft. Open concept living where kitchen overlooks living room with plenty of windows that boasts lots of lighting throughout.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3330 NW 24 Avenue
3330 Northwest 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1711 sqft
3330 NW 24 Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2 house on large lot close to schools, shopping and UF - 3/2 (Leewood) Nice home on very large lot close to schools, shopping, parks and UF.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2715 NW 38th Drive
2715 Northwest 38th Drive, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2742 sqft
2715 NW 38th Drive Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Wood Creek home with pool! Great location! - Stunning rental home available in Wood Creek. This home is a 3 bedroom home with a bathroom in every bedroom for a total of 3.5 bathrooms in the home.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont - Vista Palms
3653 NW 60th Lane
3653 Northwest 60th Lane, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
Stunning, Dog Friendly, 3/2 House in Mile Run Vista Palms! - This beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the desirable Vista Palms community in Mile Run.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Alachua, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Alachua provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Alachua. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

