80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alachua, FL

Finding an apartment in Alachua that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9503 NW 59th Terrace
9503 Northwest 59th Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3822 sqft
9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless
Results within 1 mile of Alachua

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10515 NW 161 ST
10515 NW 161st St, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
10515 NW 161 ST Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Rustic Home in Alachua! - Gorgeous rustic home located in the middle of farmland in Alachua! 2 BR 1 BA with a log cabin feel, great room, extensive wood work, beamed ceilings, huge screen porch, swimming
Results within 5 miles of Alachua
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
68 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Heights
1604 NW 52nd Terrace
1604 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Light and bright ranch home in NW Gainesville's Kingswood subdivision. Pets welcome. Available July 19th. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a brick exterior with fresh interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 NW 90TH Terrace
1330 NW 90th Ter, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10064 NW 17th Road
10064 NW 17th Rd, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2056 sqft
Stunning 3/2.5 Home with Office & 2-Car Garage in Ellis Park - Ready for Move In! - This beautifully-maintained, 3-bed, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 NW 94th St
1611 Northwest 94th Street, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
Home in Oakcrest - Property Id: 321754 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Oakcrest.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 104th Court A
2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1722 sqft
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12933 NW 11th Place
12933 Northwest 11th Place, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
Fantastic Home in a great Location! - Beautiful newly built home in fantastic location! 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with private office and tons of storage. Guest bedroom and bathroom are agreat size with high ceilings.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2148 NW 28th Avenue
2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1395 sqft
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NW 100TH TERR
1406 Northwest 100th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2097 sqft
1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3330 NW 24 Avenue
3330 Northwest 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1711 sqft
3330 NW 24 Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2 house on large lot close to schools, shopping and UF - 3/2 (Leewood) Nice home on very large lot close to schools, shopping, parks and UF.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont - Vista Palms
3653 NW 60th Lane
3653 Northwest 60th Lane, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
Stunning, Dog Friendly, 3/2 House in Mile Run Vista Palms! - This beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the desirable Vista Palms community in Mile Run.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3129 NW 79th Court
3129 Northwest 79th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
3129 NW 79th Court Available 08/10/20 Walk To Santa Fe College! - Duplex across from Santa Fe College - Split floor plan 3BR 2BA, with all tile flooring, fully equipped kitchen with lots of cabinet space overlooking large living area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2920 NW 62nd AVE
2920 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1044 sqft
Northwood Pines- Fully Fenced in Backyard! - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath house with a carport and extra storage space. It has a large, fully fenced back yard. Wall to wall carpet. Washer and dryer hookups. Kitchen includes stove, oven, and refrigerator.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2421 NW 182nd St
2421 NW 182nd St, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4200 sqft
[Tour: https://www.flopho.com/2421-nw-182nd-st/] This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home has a unique build with a triple dome structure. It is eco-friendly, modern and great for entertaining.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
5057 Nw 44th Ln
5057 Northwest 44th Lane, Alachua County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
1002 sqft
Large newer 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in beautiful Magnolia Place off NW 39th Avenue near NW 51 St.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4427 NW 31st AVE
4427 Northwest 31st Avenue, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1748 sqft
4427 NW 31st AVE Available 07/15/20 Great Location Millhopper Area, 4Br/2Ba - Come see this renovated 4 br/2ba, home in Benewood off of 43rd street.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Springtree
4410 NW 31 Terrace
4410 Northwest 31st Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1421 sqft
4410 NW 31 Terrace Available 07/15/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Northwood! - Fall in love with this well kept home in the convenient NW neighborhood of Northwood.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Libby Heights
3506 NW 11th Avenue
3506 Northwest 11th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1966 sqft
3506 NW 11th Avenue Available 07/14/20 3506 NW 11th Avenue | Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights | For Rent - (3/2) Libby Heights. Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights.
Results within 10 miles of Alachua
Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
50 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alachua, FL

Finding an apartment in Alachua that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

