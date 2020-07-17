All apartments in Alachua County
7821 SW 56th Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7821 SW 56th Avenue

7821 Southwest 56th Avenue · (352) 337-9255
Location

7821 Southwest 56th Avenue, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7821 SW 56th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOUSE IN VALWOOD SUBDIVISION AVAILABLE NOW!! - Jump at this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful home in the highly desirable Valwood neighborhood on south Tower Road. This established neighborhood is close to everything - shopping, dining, schools, farmers' market - everything. This 1600 sq. ft. home is one of the nicest in the neighborhood and features hard-surface flooring throughout, updated windows, and a brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, and the large utility room has enough room for everyone to spread out. A 2-car garage and lengthy driveway means there's plenty of space and protection for vehicles. Finally, there's a huge fenced-in backyard which you can enjoy via a small wooden deck off the back of the house. The home and the lot are both spacious and well-maintained. Contact us today for a tour before this one gets away! Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5888798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have any available units?
7821 SW 56th Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have?
Some of 7821 SW 56th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 SW 56th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7821 SW 56th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 SW 56th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 SW 56th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7821 SW 56th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 SW 56th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7821 SW 56th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7821 SW 56th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7821 SW 56th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 SW 56th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 SW 56th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
