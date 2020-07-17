7821 SW 56th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOUSE IN VALWOOD SUBDIVISION AVAILABLE NOW!! - Jump at this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful home in the highly desirable Valwood neighborhood on south Tower Road. This established neighborhood is close to everything - shopping, dining, schools, farmers' market - everything. This 1600 sq. ft. home is one of the nicest in the neighborhood and features hard-surface flooring throughout, updated windows, and a brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, and the large utility room has enough room for everyone to spread out. A 2-car garage and lengthy driveway means there's plenty of space and protection for vehicles. Finally, there's a huge fenced-in backyard which you can enjoy via a small wooden deck off the back of the house. The home and the lot are both spacious and well-maintained. Contact us today for a tour before this one gets away! Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5888798)