4913 SW 91st Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Great 2BR/2.5BA townhome located in the Haile Plantation Village Center. Owner may consider short term lease. Features include beautiful wood floors in main living area & bedrooms, gas fireplace, 42" Maple cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops, ample storage including under stair storage, crown molding and high ceilings. The kitchen with countertop seating and separate dining nook are open to the nice size great room with fireplace & built-ins. There are 2 large bedrooms with private baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or a glass of wine in the evening on your private courtyard deck or quaint front porch with a view of beautiful Lily Park.The separate inside laundry with washer & dryer are a bonus. Located in the heart of Haile Plantation close to restaurants, shopping, offices, trails and much more. Easy access to UF, VA andUF Health. This is a must see! Owner is licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida.