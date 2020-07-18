All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

4913 SW 91st Way

4913 Southwest 91st Way · (352) 226-8228
Location

4913 Southwest 91st Way, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Great 2BR/2.5BA townhome located in the Haile Plantation Village Center. Owner may consider short term lease. Features include beautiful wood floors in main living area & bedrooms, gas fireplace, 42" Maple cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops, ample storage including under stair storage, crown molding and high ceilings. The kitchen with countertop seating and separate dining nook are open to the nice size great room with fireplace & built-ins. There are 2 large bedrooms with private baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or a glass of wine in the evening on your private courtyard deck or quaint front porch with a view of beautiful Lily Park.The separate inside laundry with washer & dryer are a bonus. Located in the heart of Haile Plantation close to restaurants, shopping, offices, trails and much more. Easy access to UF, VA andUF Health. This is a must see! Owner is licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 SW 91st Way have any available units?
4913 SW 91st Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4913 SW 91st Way have?
Some of 4913 SW 91st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 SW 91st Way currently offering any rent specials?
4913 SW 91st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 SW 91st Way pet-friendly?
No, 4913 SW 91st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 4913 SW 91st Way offer parking?
Yes, 4913 SW 91st Way offers parking.
Does 4913 SW 91st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 SW 91st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 SW 91st Way have a pool?
No, 4913 SW 91st Way does not have a pool.
Does 4913 SW 91st Way have accessible units?
No, 4913 SW 91st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 SW 91st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 SW 91st Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 SW 91st Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 SW 91st Way does not have units with air conditioning.
