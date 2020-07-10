4524 SW 46TH Drive

Amenities

(2/2) Haystacks. This beautiful brick condo with ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings throughout common area is close to the new Celebration Pointe and Butler Town Center shopping plaza with their many restaurants, , and specialty shopping and a quick drive to UF and a few blocks from I-75. Walk into a great room with living room/dining room combination. The dining room has 2 large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen has white cabinets & newer counter stops and pantry. The hall bath has tiled floors and a tub and tiled shower combo and new vanity. A utility closet with washer/dryer connections is in the hall. Master bedroom boasts French glass doors that lead to a screened back porch. Master bath includes a tub and tiled shower combination and new vanity Backyard features a raised landscaped mulched courtyard and storage shed. No pets, please.