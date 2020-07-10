All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

4524 SW 46TH Drive

4524 Southwest 46th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4524 Southwest 46th Drive, Alachua County, FL 32608

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
(2/2) Haystacks. This beautiful brick condo with ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings throughout common area is close to the new Celebration Pointe and Butler Town Center shopping plaza with their many restaurants, , and specialty shopping and a quick drive to UF and a few blocks from I-75. Walk into a great room with living room/dining room combination. The dining room has 2 large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen has white cabinets & newer counter stops and pantry. The hall bath has tiled floors and a tub and tiled shower combo and new vanity. A utility closet with washer/dryer connections is in the hall. Master bedroom boasts French glass doors that lead to a screened back porch. Master bath includes a tub and tiled shower combination and new vanity Backyard features a raised landscaped mulched courtyard and storage shed. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have any available units?
4524 SW 46TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have?
Some of 4524 SW 46TH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 SW 46TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 SW 46TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 SW 46TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4524 SW 46TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive offer parking?
No, 4524 SW 46TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 SW 46TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4524 SW 46TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 SW 46TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 SW 46TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 SW 46TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 SW 46TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
