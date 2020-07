Amenities

4522 SW 45th Drive Available 08/14/20 Two Bed Haystacks Townhome in Great SW Gainesville Location - 4522 SW 45th Drive (Haystacks)

2 Bed 2.5 Bath built in 1992 with 995 Sq. Ft. Recently painted throughout. Breakfast Bar and full set of kitchen appliances including microwave & dishwasher. Private back patio and screened lanai with laundry room. Washer/Dryer included but not warranted. Tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. 2 designated parking spaces. Immediate access to food and shopping, nearby bus routes, and perfectly situated near Celebration Point and Butler Plaza. No Pets. Lease MUST end June or July only.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal tone month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.



$995/MO & $995 S/D Call for Appointment.



