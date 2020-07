Amenities

Please drive by area 1st, then ask any realtor to showing inside after July 10. 4b/2b on top of the hill, quiet, secluded street with vinyl wood floor & new appliances. Only washer/dryer hook ups. Move in is 3 months rent (1300 x 3 = 3900). Income has to be 3.5x the rent amount. Have to be pre-qualified income & fill out Tenant application before showing inside by listing agent.