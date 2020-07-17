1406 NW 100TH TERR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room. Living room has Tiled fireplace and accent windows on each side of fireplace with hearth mantel and large mirror. Dining room also has two story accent windows Kitchen has ceramic tile floors big dining and serving bar separates it from living rm dining room and breakfast nook. French door leading off Breakfast nook to screened back porch that overlooks nicely landscaped deck and wooded back yard. 2 car garage. Pets ok - limit 2. Est. Sq. Ft. 2097



