13473 NW 10TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit playground pool

Beautiful Home On One Of The Largest Lots In Arbor Greens! 4b/3ba+Study. Excellent quality of construction by Robinshore, the Cabernet model rendition. Built with post tension foundation system, 2 x 6 framing, and radiant heat roof barrier for low utility bills. Extensive crown molding in main living areas and master bedroom lining the attractive tray ceilings in each. Trendy shiplap in the master bedroom makes for a very nice touch! Beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout that looks strikingly like wood without the necessary upkeep and maintenance! Bright and spacious kitchen with large island adorned with quartz countertop, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also have very attractive quartz tops. Spacious soaking tub and walk in shower in master bath. Pavers on front porch and driveway. Fully fenced and spacious backyard with decorative and enjoyable built-in firepit. Wonderful pool and clubhouse community with playground. Only minutes from UF, Oaks Mall, I-75, Publix grocery, and Tioga Town Center. Zoned for excellent "A" rated high and elementary schools, “B” rated middle. Don’t miss this one!