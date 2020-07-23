All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:22 AM

13473 NW 10TH Lane

13473 Northwest 10th Place · (352) 316-5316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13473 Northwest 10th Place, Alachua County, FL 32669

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,170

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
playground
pool
Beautiful Home On One Of The Largest Lots In Arbor Greens! 4b/3ba+Study. Excellent quality of construction by Robinshore, the Cabernet model rendition. Built with post tension foundation system, 2 x 6 framing, and radiant heat roof barrier for low utility bills. Extensive crown molding in main living areas and master bedroom lining the attractive tray ceilings in each. Trendy shiplap in the master bedroom makes for a very nice touch! Beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout that looks strikingly like wood without the necessary upkeep and maintenance! Bright and spacious kitchen with large island adorned with quartz countertop, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms also have very attractive quartz tops. Spacious soaking tub and walk in shower in master bath. Pavers on front porch and driveway. Fully fenced and spacious backyard with decorative and enjoyable built-in firepit. Wonderful pool and clubhouse community with playground. Only minutes from UF, Oaks Mall, I-75, Publix grocery, and Tioga Town Center. Zoned for excellent "A" rated high and elementary schools, “B” rated middle. Don’t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have any available units?
13473 NW 10TH Lane has a unit available for $3,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have?
Some of 13473 NW 10TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13473 NW 10TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13473 NW 10TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13473 NW 10TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13473 NW 10TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane offer parking?
No, 13473 NW 10TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13473 NW 10TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13473 NW 10TH Lane has a pool.
Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 13473 NW 10TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13473 NW 10TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13473 NW 10TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13473 NW 10TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
