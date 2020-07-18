All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

10403 SW 104th Avenue

10403 SW 104th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10403 SW 104th Ave, Alachua County, FL 32608

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10403 SW 104th Ave (Hammock Ridge) - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2007 with approx 1,639 Sq. Ft. Recently updated to include new vinyl plank floors, newer paint, and newer carpet. Other features include vaulted ceilings in large, open living area, kitchen and dining combination, luxury tray ceilings in master and dining areas, stainless appliances, master suite with large walk-in closet and private restroom with double vanity, jetted tub, and standalone shower, 2 car garage, very large fully fenced yard, and more! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Washer dryer hook ups only. Lawn care included.
MLS # 436266

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250
$1895/MO & $1895/S/D

(RLNE5897645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have any available units?
10403 SW 104th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have?
Some of 10403 SW 104th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 SW 104th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10403 SW 104th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 SW 104th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10403 SW 104th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alachua County.
Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10403 SW 104th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 SW 104th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10403 SW 104th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10403 SW 104th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10403 SW 104th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10403 SW 104th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10403 SW 104th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

