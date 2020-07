Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments e-payments internet access media room

Free time is precious. At Village at Fox Point yours is spent enjoying life while we handle things on the home front. Our custom designed apartment homes are unique expressions of fine living. With well-appointed features, Village at Fox Point is a fusion of contemporary style and modern convenience. Each home was thoughtfully planned with our residents’ points of view in mind. Apartments were designed to be spacious and open, with ample windows showcasing tranquil views of the Delaware River and a gorgeous courtyard.



Cool off in our resort-style community swimming pool or catch some rays on our sun-spa deck. Get your afternoon workout in our multi-level fitness center. Cook out with friends at the Grill Lounge overlooking the river. Leave the car and take advantage of convenient public transportation options within the community. Just minutes from I-95, I-495 and Philadelphia International Airport. This sought after address is footsteps from an array of shopping, dining, and entertai