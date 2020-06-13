Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,132
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:15pm
Harlan
2 Units Available
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$880
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$959
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
The Highlands
1 Unit Available
18 WOOD ROAD
18 Wood Road, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2625 sqft
Fabulous Cape in exclusive Rockford Park neighborhood, near Art Museum. Serene wooded setting with naturalized landscaping. This home features first floor master bedroom suite, four seasons room. Embossed copper ceilings in kitchen and family room.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1301 HARRISON #1502
1301 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
BEST views in the city. ALL utilities included.This two bedroom condo boasts great views and offers two full baths and in unit laundry. Enter the kitchen with updated appliances and tile floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1504 N BROOM ST #19
1504 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1916 W 7TH ST
1916 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Welcome to Little Italy. Spacious, three bedroom, semi-detached home with recent updates throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful refinished, original pine floors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pennrose
1 Unit Available
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$976
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,507
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17 ELIZABETH AVENUE
17 Elizabeth Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
7302 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has hardwood floors, driveway for off street parking, common area for outdoor entertaining, covered balcony off living room. Eat in kitchen. On site laundry. Close to public transportation, Rt 141, I-95.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2475 sqft
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C28
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
995 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style kitchen, private
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wilmington, DE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wilmington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

