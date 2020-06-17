All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 1701 N Union St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
1701 N Union St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:05 AM

1701 N Union St

1701 North Union Street · (856) 981-2920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1701 North Union Street, Wilmington, DE 19806
The Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Completely renovated 2bed,1bath apartment in Highly desirable neighborhood in Wilmington. 2nd fl apartment. Amenities included: central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer in the unit. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,450/month rent. $1,450 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N Union St have any available units?
1701 N Union St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 N Union St have?
Some of 1701 N Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 N Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1701 N Union St offer parking?
No, 1701 N Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1701 N Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 N Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N Union St have a pool?
No, 1701 N Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N Union St have accessible units?
No, 1701 N Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 N Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 N Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 N Union St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1701 N Union St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments under $1,000Wilmington Apartments with Parking
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJ
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delaware Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity