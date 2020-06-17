1701 N Union St

Amenities

Completely renovated 2bed,1bath apartment in Highly desirable neighborhood in Wilmington. 2nd fl apartment. Amenities included: central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer in the unit. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,450/month rent. $1,450 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.