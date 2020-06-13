735 Wollaston Ave - Lower

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR

newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD



This house is split into 2 units. 4BR upstairs and 4BR downstairs.



8 Bedroom house on Wollaston street (Between Park Place (Kells Ave) and Ivy Hall Apartments) Crawl to UD. Central Air, Big bedrooms, Washer and Dryer both upstairs and down. Plenty of off street parking. 2 Full kitchens. Nice backyard. Brand new addition with 2 Bedrooms and 1 additional full bath installed Summer 2007. *There is no access from one unit to the other inside of the home. You must go to separate keyed entrances.



1 Block from park with tennis Courts, lighted running trail with 2 playgrounds, Amtrak station and more.

4BR unit