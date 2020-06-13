All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

735 Wollaston Ave - Lower

735 Wollaston Avenue · (302) 722-7182
Location

735 Wollaston Avenue, Newark, DE 19711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR
newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD

This house is split into 2 units. 4BR upstairs and 4BR downstairs.

8 Bedroom house on Wollaston street (Between Park Place (Kells Ave) and Ivy Hall Apartments) Crawl to UD. Central Air, Big bedrooms, Washer and Dryer both upstairs and down. Plenty of off street parking. 2 Full kitchens. Nice backyard. Brand new addition with 2 Bedrooms and 1 additional full bath installed Summer 2007. *There is no access from one unit to the other inside of the home. You must go to separate keyed entrances.

1 Block from park with tennis Courts, lighted running trail with 2 playgrounds, Amtrak station and more.
4BR unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower have any available units?
735 Wollaston Ave - Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, DE.
How much is rent in Newark, DE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower have?
Some of 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
735 Wollaston Ave - Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower pet-friendly?
No, 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower does offer parking.
Does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower have a pool?
No, 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower have accessible units?
No, 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Wollaston Ave - Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
