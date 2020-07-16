123 E Park Place

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 2021 SCHOOL YEAR



newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD



4 Bedrooms, 2 bath house on corner lot within crawling distance of UD. kitchen, family room. dining room, full basement with a multiple rooms. good for study area or another rec room. Separate laundry room which includes washer and dryer & laundry tub. Oil heat, gas stove, new windows so heat should be reasonable. Off street parking and CORNER lot feet away from dorms and a park



City of Newark 3 person permit