505 CORIANDER CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in the tucked-away and popular community of Calvarese Farms, facing east, this one of a kind home offers many of the features demanded by today's buyer for a modern and tranquil living. Some of the features are 9 foot ceilings, hardwood foyer, upgraded railings in the split front to back staircase and second floor balcony. Crown and chair moldings. Soaring two story family room with 6 foot bump out, ceiling fan, upgraded recess lighting, upgraded deluxe window package and gas fireplace with marble surround. The upgraded kitchen offers, 42" upgraded maple cabinets, Corian counter-tops with undermount sink,upgraded ceramic floor, upgraded recess lighting, gas range and built in microwave. Rear sunroom adds more room and light to the spacious first floor. First floor office and laundry room. The second floor offers spacious rooms with lighting and electric upgrades. The master suite offers a sitting room, a vast amount of closet space and an upgraded luxury super bath with ceramic tile floors, double sink, double shower, soaking tub and water closet. The finished walk-out basement offers ceramic tile floors, ample lighting and a full bath. There are upgrades throughout this home to include two zone heating and central air, upgraded exterior, skylights, upgraded front brick elevation and more. This soaring colonial is made available only due to a relocation. It is conveniently located close to shopping, major points of interest and parks and convenient to transportation and major commute routes. Don't hesitate come take a look and make this your new home today.