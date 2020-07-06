All apartments in New Castle County
Find more places like 505 CORIANDER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Castle County, DE
/
505 CORIANDER CT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

505 CORIANDER CT

505 Coriander Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

505 Coriander Court, New Castle County, DE 19701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the tucked-away and popular community of Calvarese Farms, facing east, this one of a kind home offers many of the features demanded by today's buyer for a modern and tranquil living. Some of the features are 9 foot ceilings, hardwood foyer, upgraded railings in the split front to back staircase and second floor balcony. Crown and chair moldings. Soaring two story family room with 6 foot bump out, ceiling fan, upgraded recess lighting, upgraded deluxe window package and gas fireplace with marble surround. The upgraded kitchen offers, 42" upgraded maple cabinets, Corian counter-tops with undermount sink,upgraded ceramic floor, upgraded recess lighting, gas range and built in microwave. Rear sunroom adds more room and light to the spacious first floor. First floor office and laundry room. The second floor offers spacious rooms with lighting and electric upgrades. The master suite offers a sitting room, a vast amount of closet space and an upgraded luxury super bath with ceramic tile floors, double sink, double shower, soaking tub and water closet. The finished walk-out basement offers ceramic tile floors, ample lighting and a full bath. There are upgrades throughout this home to include two zone heating and central air, upgraded exterior, skylights, upgraded front brick elevation and more. This soaring colonial is made available only due to a relocation. It is conveniently located close to shopping, major points of interest and parks and convenient to transportation and major commute routes. Don't hesitate come take a look and make this your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 CORIANDER CT have any available units?
505 CORIANDER CT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 CORIANDER CT have?
Some of 505 CORIANDER CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 CORIANDER CT currently offering any rent specials?
505 CORIANDER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 CORIANDER CT pet-friendly?
No, 505 CORIANDER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle County.
Does 505 CORIANDER CT offer parking?
Yes, 505 CORIANDER CT offers parking.
Does 505 CORIANDER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 CORIANDER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 CORIANDER CT have a pool?
No, 505 CORIANDER CT does not have a pool.
Does 505 CORIANDER CT have accessible units?
No, 505 CORIANDER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 505 CORIANDER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 CORIANDER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 CORIANDER CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 CORIANDER CT has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 505 CORIANDER CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln
Newark, DE 19711
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr
Claymont, DE 19703
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street
New Castle, DE 19720
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr
Newark, DE 19711

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PAChester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAKennett Square, PABrookside, DEPenns Grove, NJPennsville, NJEdgemoor, DECarneys Point, NJ
Claymont, DEBeckett, NJChester Heights, PAEddystone, PAMedia, PAMorton, PAProspect Park, PADrexel Hill, PABroomall, PANorth East, MDCoatesville, PAThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity