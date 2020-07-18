2111 GRAFTON RD Unit 96

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This oversized 2BR unit features a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living space, massive bedroom, and second room to be used a guest room or off-living space den. Do not miss your chance to see this today! This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product. Current promotion offered: 1 MONTH OF RENT FREE (credited to second month of rent).
