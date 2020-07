Amenities

in unit laundry parking bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included. The rent is based on 1 person. Smoking is not allowed in the premises and no pets. There is outside furniture and grill for your use. This property is on a corner lot with a big yard. Call for a showing.P