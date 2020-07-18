All apartments in Kent County
Kent County, DE
2062 GENERALS WAY
2062 GENERALS WAY

2062 Generals Way · No Longer Available
Location

2062 Generals Way, Kent County, DE 19901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely NO Tours or appointments will be scheduled, or applications processed - through Zillow, Trulia, or Hot Pads. Completely renovated with HVAC heat pump 3 Bedroom 1 & 1/2 Bath town home with Dishwasher, stove & refrigerator available - now . Home is conveniently located near shopping and DAFB . Showings to approved applicants only - No application fee - $30 credit check fee per adult once FULLY COMPLETED application has been reviewed as positive by the owner. Prior rental references required. Security deposit of $1,050.00 plus 1st month rent of $1,050.00 and evidence of utility transfer required prior to occupancy once lease is signed. Minimum monthly income must be 3 times the rent. No Pets, No smoking in the home. Utility providers: Water - Tidewater Utilities, Electric - City of Dover, / Trash & Sewer - Paid by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 GENERALS WAY have any available units?
2062 GENERALS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent County, DE.
What amenities does 2062 GENERALS WAY have?
Some of 2062 GENERALS WAY's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 GENERALS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2062 GENERALS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 GENERALS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2062 GENERALS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 2062 GENERALS WAY offer parking?
No, 2062 GENERALS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2062 GENERALS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2062 GENERALS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 GENERALS WAY have a pool?
No, 2062 GENERALS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2062 GENERALS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2062 GENERALS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 GENERALS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 GENERALS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2062 GENERALS WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2062 GENERALS WAY has units with air conditioning.
