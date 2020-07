Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you. This new luxury apartment community offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with an extensive range of features and amenities to create a luxurious living experience in a relaxing scenic setting. With Leander Lakes, you will gain exclusive access to our resort style pool, 24 hour fitness center, grills and picnic areas as well as 24/7 emergency maintenance. Availability is limited, so call (302) 730-HOME today to schedule your personal tour! Enjoy where you live. Visit LeanderLakes.com for additional information. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for updates Call (302) 730-HOME for additional information. Equal Housing Opportunity