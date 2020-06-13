/
millsboro
17 Apartments for rent in Millsboro, DE📍
20649 Albermarle Lane - 1
20649 Albermarle Lane, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
This like new home features 3BR 3BA, new upgraded flooring, paint, washer/dryer, SS refrigerator, LED lighting for efficiency and a new deck! Enjoy the open concept living/dining/kitchen with new backsplash, private washer/dryer in unit, ample
20558 ASHEVILLE DR
20558 Asheville Drive, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1531 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! This 2018 END UNIT townhouse is now available for lease. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has a main level which offers a large great room, a formal dining, and open kitchen with island.
29545 WHITSTONE LANE
29545 Whitstone Lane, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1960 sqft
147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD
147 Bobbys Branch Road, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
20874 BRUNSWICK LANE
20874 Brunswick Lane, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2125 sqft
3101 CAITLINS WAY
3101 Caitlins Way, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
Maintenance free! First floor, spacious condo with the perfect outdoor area. You will enjoy the indoor and outdoor space in this condo, perfect for relaxation. The home is partially furnished and in excellent condition.
20184 WHITAKER WAY
20184 Whitaker Way, Millsboro, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
331 sqft
This home is located in one of the most sought after communities in Delaware Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club. This two bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached one car garage wont last long! This is a no smoking home. NO PETS!
Results within 5 miles of Millsboro
28582 GAZEBO WAY
28582 Gazebo Way, Sussex County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
601 sqft
26418 FELLS ST
26418 Fells Street, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Yearly rental! A beautiful rancher on a spacious piece of land. Spend evenings grilling on the back patio and enjoying the large cleared backyard.
30851 CREPE MYRTLE DRIVE
30851 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Millsboro
35453 Sussex Lane
35453 Sussex Lane, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Waterfront with boat slip Rehoboth Bay - Property Id: 297033 3-bedroom, 2-bath with boat dock just outside back door, Quiet family area with community pool. Not fare from the beach's excitement, walk on the boardwalk or eat out.
32267 PELICAN COURT
32267 Pelican Court, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1108 sqft
Available on 9/1/2020. Millsboro, DE, Long Neck, 3BR, 2.5BA Townhouse, Master bedroom on first floor. Back to open space. 1-car garage, High ceiling in family room. Community pool, walk to shops. 5 Minutes to public landing, 15 minutes to Beach.
5 MEADOW RN
5 Meadow Run, Georgetown, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1482 sqft
Spacious, well maintained, unfurnished single family home located in Georgetown. The home has a master bedroom and bath with two traditional bedrooms and a shared hallway bath. There is a modern eat-in kitchen and a large living area.
22877 LINDEN DRIVE
22877 Linden Drive, Sussex County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
2nd floor apartment available for a ten month maximum lease. Fully furnished. May be able to add on the 1st floor for a total rent of $1700 + utilities;
25032 TANNIN CIRCLE
25032 Tannin Circle, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
What a perfect home! Spacious, modern, open, and I could keep going... The master bedroom, bath, and walk-in closet is a dream come true. There are two additional bedrooms and a large shared bath.
30122 REGATTA BAY BOULEVARD
30122 Regatta Bay Boulevard, Sussex County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Everything you could desire in one location! This immaculately maintained home, includes 2 first floor bedrooms, full bath and a master bedroom and bath.
26 RONZETTI AVENUE
26 Ronzetti Avenue, Selbyville, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
24262 BLUE CRAB AVENUE
24262 Blue Crab Avenue, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1901 sqft
The Peninsula community has a private golf course, community amenities and a gated entrance. Tenant to pay a transfer fee for club membership, dues if applicable and food minimum.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Millsboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
Some of the colleges located in the Millsboro area include Wesley College, and Salisbury University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.